New Whale Buys 4 Trillion SHIB Ahead of Shibarium Launch

A new SHIB whale invests $40M in Shiba Inu as the token experiences over 25% surge in price, while the market eagerly anticipates the upcoming Shibarium launch.

According to CoinGape report, a new Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale has captured the spotlight after purchasing over $40 million worth of tokens in a single transaction. Etherscan data reveals that the investor accumulated 4.41 trillion SHIB tokens, placing them at the 27th position among the largest SHIB holders. This major investment aligns with the token's recent bullish momentum, featuring a price surge of over 25% within the past month, breaking the $0.00001 resistance and reaching a four-month high.

Shytoshi Kusama, the chief creator of SHIB, has been actively addressing false information and scams targeting the meme coin community. Kusama recently debunked misleading claims about the Shibarium campaign and warned the community about potential scams.

The Shiba Inu token has shown resilience with a 9% increase in the last week, as interest grows in the upcoming Shibarium launch and its potential impact on the SHIB ecosystem. Shibarium's Layer 2 blockchain is set to launch later this month, and the "Summer of Shibarium" campaign has been drawing increased market attention to SHIB and related currencies.



