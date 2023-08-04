Uniswap Community Votes to Deploy V3 on ConsenSys zkEVM Network Linea

The Uniswap community has approved a proposal in an on-chain vote to deploy Uniswap V3 on the ConsenSys zkEVM network Linea, with the proposal now pending implementation.

Following a successful heat check vote, the Uniswap V3 contract has been deployed on the Linea chain. Once the current vote is passed, the v3deployments.uniswap.eth subdomain will be amended, and the deployment will be officially recognized as a canonical v3 deployment. Uniswap Labs will be responsible for handling front-end integration updates and adding Linea to the automated router, marking an important milestone in the platform's expansion.