New York Times Defends SBF Against Imprisonment, Citing First Amendment Rights

The New York Times has written to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, opposing the imprisonment of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) on the grounds that doing so violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects the public's right to information about financial scandals.

In the letter, The New York Times argues that SBF's act of providing the private diary of his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, to the newspaper is considered by the Justice Department to be an attempt to interfere with the trial, while ignoring the public's legitimate interest in Ellison and her activities at the cryptocurrency trading company. Ellison has admitted to being a central player in a major financial scam that defrauded investors of billions of dollars, a scam that government regulators and law enforcement agencies failed to uncover until the money vanished.

The publication asserts that the public's desire for information regarding Ellison should not be impeded, maintaining that news organizations, including The New York Times, have reported on her impartially and in a timely manner. The letter respectfully requests that any imposed restrictions abide by the First Amendment and Rule 23.1(a) and (h).

The US Department of Justice had previously asserted in a document that SBF's defenders do not deny he shared Ellison's diaries with The New York Times and therefore should be "detained pending trial." The document also accuses SBF of undertaking a covert operation to discredit a witness and influence a jury, rather than exercising his constitutional right to free speech in good faith.



