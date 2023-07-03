copy link
Binance to Remove Several Spot Trading Pairs
Binance News Team
2023-07-03 09:58
Binance has announced its plan to remove several spot trading pairs, scheduled to take place on July 5, 2023, at 03:00 UTC. The affected spot trading pairs are POWR/BUSD, QKC/BUSD, SC/BUSD, and STEEM/BUSD. Trading for these pairs will cease to be available on Binance at this time.
