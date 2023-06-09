Kraken Announced the Exciting Integration With Polygon

The crypto exchange has launched its NFT marketplace on the Polygon.

Sandeep Nailwal, the founder of the world’s largest blockchain ecosystem, Polygon, has shared an exciting update. The crypto exchange Kraken has launched its NFT marketplace on the Polygon blockchain.

We are launching out of BETA! #KrakenNFT is your gateway to buying, selling & learning about NFTs! Browse 250+ collections

Polygon blockchain Integration

Reddit Collectible Avatars @0xPolygonLabs @Reddit Read our latest announcement: — Kraken NFT (@KrakenNFT) June 8, 2023

On June 8, the crypto exchange Kraken announced its integration with the ultrafast and efficient blockchain, Polygon. Moreover, the Kraken NFT is out of beta. Since launching the beta to the public, the exchange has been building new features, adding more collections, and simplifying the NFT experience for users.

According to the report, Kraken NFT is the gateway to selling, buying, and learning about NFTs. Over time, it has expanded the NFT collections from 70 to over 250 available on Kraken NFT. The exchange mentioned that there are no plans to slow down on launching new NFT collections.

Moreover, Polygon Network’s Reddit collectible avatars are now available on the Kraken NFT. It has been curating many of the most active NFT collections the market has to offer. After the integration, Sandeep Nailwal stated that Polygon is fast becoming the platform of choice for NFT builders and users.