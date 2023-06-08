U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Surpass Expectations

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Surpass Expectations

Cryptopolitan - Jai Hamid
2023-06-08 15:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
In a surprising twist, weekly unemployment claims in the U.S. skyrocketed to their highest levels since late 2021, painting a stark picture of the nation’s labor market.
With a surge driven primarily by increases in Ohio and California, the unexpected jump has sent ripples through the economic community. However, experts are divided on whether this spike should be a cause for alarm or simply seen as part of the data’s inherent volatility.

Jobless Claims Break Recent Records

The U.S. Labor Department’s latest report highlighted an unsettling increase of 28,000 claims to a seasonally adjusted total of 261,000 for the week ending June 3rd. Economists had predicted a much lower figure of 235,000 for the week, rendering this development noteworthy.
Despite the spike, Conrad DeQuadros, a senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York, advised caution in interpreting these figures.
According to DeQuadros, the data’s weekly fluctuations and the localized nature of the increase necessitate waiting for additional confirmation before drawing definite conclusions about layoffs.
Notably, the unadjusted claims saw a less dramatic increase of only 10,535, raising the total to 219,391. Ohio witnessed a surge of 6,345 applications, while California observed a significant increase of 5,173 filings.
The four-week moving average of claims, often considered a more reliable indicator of labor market trends due to its ability to offset weekly volatility, also saw a rise of 7,500, landing at 237,250.

Labor Market Under the Microscope

Despite the unsettling increase in jobless claims, the U.S. labor market seems to be decelerating at a relatively slow pace.
Recent reports suggest that the U.S. economy added 339,000 jobs in May, with the unemployment rate sitting at a historically low figure of 3.7% despite it being a seven-month high.
The services sector, including leisure and hospitality, continues to fuel job growth, with these industries catching up after a two-year struggle to find workers.
Other sectors such as healthcare and education are also showing signs of rebounding following accelerated retirements during the pandemic.
However, certain economists view the rise in claims as a warning sign of fissures in the labor market, pointing to the potential negative impact of the Federal Reserve’s cumulative interest rate hikes of 500 basis points since March 2022.
They argue that layoffs might spread from tech and interest rate-sensitive industries like housing, finance, and manufacturing to other parts of the economy.
Recent data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) has sparked further concern. ISM’s services PMI demonstrated a dip in May, with many businesses expressing caution about hiring due to uncertainty about economic direction.
Moreover, manufacturing PMI remained below the crucial 50 threshold for the seventh consecutive month, mirroring conditions last seen during the Great Recession.
Nevertheless, the decrease of 37,000 in continuing claims to 1.757 million during the week ending May 27 offers a glimmer of hope. This figure suggests that laid-off workers are still able to find jobs, with 1.8 job openings available for every unemployed person in April.
As such, while the sudden rise in weekly unemployment claims is concerning, economists urge careful interpretation of these figures to avoid premature judgments about the U.S. labor market’s overall health.
View full text