Banks Have Come to the Metaverse

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Banks Have Come to the Metaverse

CoinDesk - Reza Akhlaghi
2023-06-08 13:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

It may not be the buzzword it once was among the tech set, but the metaverse has begun to get attention from financial institutions. With a user base and audience that are young, tech-savvy and in the early stages of their financial lives, metaverse applications offer banks unique opportunities to build relationships with a digitally native and growing consumer base that has long embraced fintech. It’s also important for banks to be able to tap into this pool of talent for future hiring.

The metaverse can be broadly defined as a blockchain-fueled, all-encompassing virtual world that offers new human and socio-cultural experiences. It epitomizes decentralized and immersive social experiences that often involve virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), opening up an entirely new set of opportunities for social interaction. No single company or application defines the metaverse, and users can use a single, portable identity among metaverse apps.

Banking on the metaverse

Leading institutions in TradFi from different parts of the world have begun to set up shop in the metaverse. JPMorgan arrived in Decentraland under the brand Onyx, which, according to the company, is “a blockchain-based platform for wholesale payment transactions.” In March last year, HSBC announced the purchase of land on The Sandbox to engage with clients and offer them novel experiences through emerging platforms.

Kookmin and DBS, two banking giants from Asia, have also entered the metaverse and begun offering various services. South Korea’s Kookmin Bank has its own native metaverse-based financial services as well as one-on-one customer service. It also plans to include employee training and financial education for young consumers. As for DBS, Singapore’s biggest bank, it purchased a large plot of land on The Sandbox to develop interactive experiences aimed at promoting a more sustainable world. According to the bank, the partnership is part of efforts to explore the potential of Web3 opportunities and spread awareness on important ESG issues.

In Canada, incumbent financial institutions TD and RBC are conducting metaverse pilot programs to understand the technology and stay ahead of the game to be able to offer immersive services effectively to their customers. TD’s program this year ran from January to April, which included pilots in customer experience.

Preparing advisors for Web3 financial services

The above dynamics in the banking sector go beyond virtual awnings and buying pixelated land.

Banks are taking measures to prepare their financial advisors and wealth managers for Web3-based financial products. This includes metaverse ETF and metaverse index products, fueled by the growing market capitalization of metaverse tokens and a shift to investing in digital assets by millennials, Gen X and Gen Z clients.

Underlying these dynamics, a report by Capgemini entitled “Wealth Management Top Trends 2023” revealed that 70% of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) globally have invested in digital assets, including more than nine out of 10 HNWIs younger than 40 choosing cryptocurrencies as their favored asset class to invest in.

The impact of the metaverse on the financial services sector is a representation of the next evolutionary stage in banking and capital markets. This is manifesting as advisors taking measures to educate themselves about a wide range of cryptocurrencies beyond the two most influential assets: bitcoin and ether. Many advisors feel the need to educate themselves to provide access to this new asset class, and the industry is adapting to serve this need with the development of digital asset education and curricula.

As advisors become more savvy about digital assets, the question isn’t just what’s in your wallet or even your digital wallet — but how much of it is in the metaverse?

View full text