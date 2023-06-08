EU to Use Blockchain for Educational and Professional Credential Verification

The European Commission has moved to implement educational and professional credentials that will be verified across borders.

In an announcement on June 7, the Web3 and blockchain solutions provider, Protokol, revealed a collaboration with EBSI Vector, a European Union-funded project creating a decentralized framework for cross-border verification.

The project will use blockchain technology to develop the forthcoming credential verification solution, which aims to simplify the process for EU citizens to have their credentials recognized and accepted in different countries.

Protokol CEO Lars Rensing said the goal is to create a more open, secure, and decentralized digital infrastructure for the EU and beyond.

“We believe that blockchain and Web3 technology have enormous potential to transform a wide range of industries and prepare them for the future.”

EU citizens will be issued a digital wallet created by Protokol to store and use their digital credentials.

According to the announcement, the project will ultimately incorporate other EU initiatives, such as “EUeID,” for further solutions to create smoother interactions between people and organizations.

This work with Protokol is part of a larger project creating an interoperable framework for EU-wide blockchain-based services called the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) initiative.

EU leaders have been proactive in welcoming — and regulating — emerging Web3 technologies. On May 31, regulators signed the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) bill into law.

MiCA was first introduced in 2020 and has since been a major topic of discussion in the industry. The bill’s main aim is to create a consistent regulatory framework for crypto assets for EU member states.

Companies in the space have been eyeing the final call on the regulation. The blockchain technology platform Bakkt said it’s looking toward the EU post-MiCA.