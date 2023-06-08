Ankr’s Enterprise RPC Services Goes Live on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace

The decentralized blockchain infrastructure provider Ankr has announced the launch of Enterprise RPC services on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace to offer a readily accessible gateway to blockchain infrastructure for the cloud computing platform’s customers.

Ankr and Microsoft Integration

According to the official press release shared with CryptoPotato, the RPC service will offer global, low-latency blockchain connections assisting enterprises to build and scale their Web3 projects and applications.

Besides RPC nodes, the partnership between the two platforms will also provide a new solution, dubbed ‘AppChains.’ The service is expected to help enterprises efficiently roll out their own dedicated and fully customizable blockchain, which is also offered on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace in addition to the Enterprise RPC solution.

The first iteration allowed enterprises to deploy their own Polygon Supernets and will have the choice of many more ecosystems going forward.

Ankr’s Head of Infrastructure, Peter Stewart, said in a statement that the project is anticipating a surge in clients and is working on preparing its resources to meet the demand. Speaking about the collaboration, Stewart added,

“Our collaboration with the Microsoft team to launch the Enterprise RPC service was highly rewarding. Together, we ensured exceptional user-friendliness and performance. This partnership has been remarkable, and we are excited for the future of our Enterprise RPC service.”

Microsoft’s Web3 & AI Director of Business Development, Daniel An, said the partnership is aimed at “abstracting away” impediments to testing, deploying, and scaling Web3 projects seamlessly.

“We are excited to partner with Ankr to bring enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure to Azure Marketplace. We look forward to helping enterprise customers and developers meet their evolving infrastructure and tooling needs in Web3.”

Latest on Ankr

The announcement follows Ankr and Microsoft’s partnership in February. During the same period, China-based Tencent signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Web3 company to develop a full suite of blockchain API services.

The latest developments have not had any significant impact on the TVL side of things. As per data on DeFiLlama, Ankr recorded a little over $143 million in total value locked.

Last December, a former employee of Ankr was reported to have been behind the $5 million hack on the DeFi protocol. The perpetrator allegedly exploited a smart contract for one of Ankr’s staking rewards tokens, aBNBc, and manipulated a bug in its code that allowed unlimited minting of the token deployed on the BNB chain.

The post Ankr’s Enterprise RPC Services Goes Live on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace appeared first on CryptoPotato.