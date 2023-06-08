copy link
Binance Partners with Taiwan Law Enforcement Agencies to Combat Cybercrime
Binance News Team
2023-06-08 06:28
Binance has teamed up with Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) to share its expertise in dealing with digital asset-related crime with over 200 Taiwanese law enforcement officers. The collaboration is part of Binance's Global Law Enforcement Training Program, which has conducted more than fifty in-person and online training sessions this year.
On June 8, Binance organized a one-day training program in Taipei, featuring guidance from the company's Law Enforcement Training and Investigation team. The workshop covered topics such as cryptocurrency-related crime trends, investigation techniques, and case studies of Binance’s cooperation with law enforcement agencies in addressing cybercrime.
Damien Ho, Global Partnerships at Binance, emphasized the importance of creating a safe and secure environment for cryptocurrency users and praised the joint efforts of regulators and law enforcement agencies in Taiwan. Jarek Jakubcek, Head of Law Enforcement Training at Binance, highlighted the value of these sessions in sharing experiences related to crime prevention and investigations and applauded the collaboration with Taiwan's law enforcement authorities.
