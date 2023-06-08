Binance Partners with Taiwan Law Enforcement Agencies to Combat Cybercrime

Binance has teamed up with Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) to share its expertise in dealing with digital asset-related crime with over 200 Taiwanese law enforcement officers. The collaboration is part of Binance's Global Law Enforcement Training Program, which has conducted more than fifty in-person and online training sessions this year.

On June 8, Binance organized a one-day training program in Taipei, featuring guidance from the company's Law Enforcement Training and Investigation team. The workshop covered topics such as cryptocurrency-related crime trends, investigation techniques, and case studies of Binance’s cooperation with law enforcement agencies in addressing cybercrime.