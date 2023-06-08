Binance Pay Partners with Credential Payment to Enable Digital Payments with Cryptocurrencies

Binance Pay and Credential Payment have announced a strategic partnership aimed at fostering the growth of the digital payments industry. Through this alliance, businesses will have the option to accept Binance Pay as a new payment method, enabling customers to pay in real-time using cryptocurrencies.

Credential Payment will be responsible for converting cryptocurrencies to local currency in both face-to-face and e-commerce transactions. The partnership paves the way for increased adoption and utilization of cryptocurrencies in daily life, further advancing the global acceptance of digital assets.

Maximiliano Hinz, director of Binance for the Latam Southern Cone, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating that payments are among the earliest use cases for cryptocurrencies and that the industry has significant potential for growth. The alliance between Binance Pay and Credential Payment marks another step in bringing cryptocurrencies closer to everyday life.



