Binance Market Update (2023-06-08)
Binance
2023-06-08 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, down by -1.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,125 and $26,968 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,406, down by -1.15%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BTS, STORJ, and AKRO, up by 22%, 14%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Do Kwon Could Serve Prison in Both US and South Korea, Prosecutor Says
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Miner Volcano Energy Launches With $250M Investment
- CEX Trading Volumes Fell to 4-year Lows Even Before Binance, Coinbase Suits
- U.S. Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against DeFi Startup PoolTogether
- Arbitrum Temporarily Stopped Processing Due to Software Bug
Market movers:
- ETH: $1839.92 (-1.46%)
- BNB: $261.4 (-5.60%)
- XRP: $0.5185 (-1.67%)
- ADA: $0.3273 (-4.07%)
- DOGE: $0.0678 (-2.14%)
- SOL: $18.69 (-6.50%)
- MATIC: $0.7737 (-3.48%)
- TRX: $0.07739 (+0.00%)
- LTC: $87.96 (-2.43%)
- DOT: $5.003 (-3.14%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BTS/BUSD (+22%)
- STORJ/BUSD (+14%)
- AKRO/BUSD (+8%)
