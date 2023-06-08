Jack Dorsey and 'Bitcoin Jesus' on Ethereum's Security Status and Its Future

As the regulatory pressure on leading cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase increases, questions are arising about the classification of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), whether as a security or a commodity.

What Happened: Some high-profile figures in the crypto world, such as former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and early Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investor Roger Ver, have expressed thoughts on Ethereum in the past.

Dorsey was responding to a Twitter user who asked Dorsey “is ETH a security.” To which, Dorsey said “Yes”.

This came at a time when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges against cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase Global for allegedly violating securities regulation rules.

Dorsey has also been critical of Ethereum in the past, warning that it “has many single points of failure” and calling Ethereum-based projects “not interesting.”

Why It Matters: Ver, on the other hand, has claimed that Ethereum will be responsible for driving the bulk of new users toward crypto.

In an episode of the Show Me The Crypto podcast, Ver stated that despite Ethereum’s scaling issues and the rise of other layer-one “clones,” the Ethereum ecosystem is still where the action is.

“Even though Ethereum doesn’t have the biggest market cap compared to Bitcoin,” he said, “I think Ethereum is the front-runner in terms of driving worldwide adoption.”

Ver went on to provide an account of the “civil war” that occurred in the early days of Bitcoin between Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Bitcoin core developers. Despite this conflict, Ver believes that Ethereum has emerged as the leading force in the cryptocurrency world.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $26,411.75, down 2%. ETH was trading at $1,838.18, down 1.82% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

