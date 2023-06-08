Binance VIP Portal Unveils Enhanced Analytics and New Intelligence Feature

Binance has announced significant upgrades to its VIP Portal, including improvements to the analytics platform and the introduction of a new Intelligence feature. The improvements aim to provide VIP clients with comprehensive tools and data, enabling more informed decisions in the digital asset market.

The VIP Portal comprises three subsections: Futures Movements, Earn Professionals, and On-chain Analytics. These sections offer in-depth market insights and personalized account services to cater to the needs of the platform's most valuable customers.