Binance VIP Portal Unveils Enhanced Analytics and New Intelligence Feature
Binance News Team
2023-06-08 08:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced significant upgrades to its VIP Portal, including improvements to the analytics platform and the introduction of a new Intelligence feature. The improvements aim to provide VIP clients with comprehensive tools and data, enabling more informed decisions in the digital asset market.
The VIP Portal comprises three subsections: Futures Movements, Earn Professionals, and On-chain Analytics. These sections offer in-depth market insights and personalized account services to cater to the needs of the platform's most valuable customers.
