Binance Announces Support for TrueUSD (TUSD) Contract Swap on BNB Smart Chain
Binance News Team
2023-06-08 09:00
Binance has confirmed its support for the TrueUSD (TUSD) contract swap on the BNB Smart Chain, scheduled for June 12, 2023, at 08:00 UTC. During the swap, deposits and withdrawals of TUSD on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will be temporarily suspended. However, the contract swap will not affect spot trading, margin trading, Binance Pay, VIP Loan, or Simple Earn subscriptions.
The exchange assures users that it will handle all technical requirements for those holding TUSD in their Binance accounts. An announcement will be made once the contract swap is complete and TUSD (BEP20) deposits and withdrawals are reopened.
Post-swap, the old TUSD (BEP20) tokens will adopt the TUSDOLD ticker. Users depositing TUSDOLD through the old TUSD (BEP20) smart contract can swap these tokens for new TUSD (BEP20) tokens using the convert function. The smart contract addresses for old and new TUSD (BEP20) tokens are provided in the announcement.
