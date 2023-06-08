Binance Announces Support for TrueUSD (TUSD) Contract Swap on BNB Smart Chain

Binance has confirmed its support for the TrueUSD (TUSD) contract swap on the BNB Smart Chain, scheduled for June 12, 2023, at 08:00 UTC. During the swap, deposits and withdrawals of TUSD on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will be temporarily suspended. However, the contract swap will not affect spot trading, margin trading, Binance Pay, VIP Loan, or Simple Earn subscriptions.

The exchange assures users that it will handle all technical requirements for those holding TUSD in their Binance accounts. An announcement will be made once the contract swap is complete and TUSD (BEP20) deposits and withdrawals are reopened.