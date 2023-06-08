EU Watchdog Targets Crypto Ads on Instagram, Youtube, TikTok, Twitter

The largest European consumer rights group alleges crypto marketers in popular social networks the misleading promotion and thus exposing consumers to serious harm. A certain complaint was filed with the European Commission.

On June 8, the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) published a report ‘Hype or harm? The great social media crypto con.’ In a 20-page document, BEUC states that consumers are not fully aware of the risks associated with crypto.

The report draws examples from Instagram, Youtube, Twitter and TikTok, calling them “key players” in crypto advertising. In a case with Facebook, it notes that crypto ads skirt rules, forbidding the promotion of non-licensed financial platforms. The announcement stated:

"TikTok, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube are responsible for allowing misleading advertisements of crypto to multiply through ads & influencers. This is an unfair commercial practice, exposing consumers to serious harm (loss of significant amounts of money)."

With Twitter, the report nods at Elon Musk’s move to instate Doge, a mascot for Dogecoin, despite the platforms’ own prohibition of any crypto ad. BEUC also mentions so-called “finfluencers” as “an important source of information” for a younger audience.

Despite the single national regulators' efforts to combat misleading promotion, the problem still lacks a complex approach. According to the report, there is already a legal base to take EU-level measures — an Unfair Commercial Practices Directive (UCPD), and there is a body to lead the enforcement — an EU Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC Network):

“The problem continues to be addressed at national level mainly while it would require a common approach by the CPC Network acting collectively on the basis of the UCPD and targeting the platforms used for the promotion of crypto assets and related services.”

The report calls for the CPC-Network to request that social media platforms implement stricter conditions in their advertising policies, include in their Terms of Use a prohibition for influencers to promote crypto products and submit reports to the European Commission about the effectiveness of the measures put in place.

Meanwhile, in France, the Senate approved an amendment allowing registered crypto companies to hire social media influencers for advertising and promotional purposes.