Binance Expands Loanable and Collateral Assets on Flexible Loan and VIP Loan Services
Binance News Team
2023-06-08 04:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced an extension of its available loanable assets and collateral assets for both Flexible Loan and VIP Loan services, effective from June 8, 2023. The expanded offerings aim to provide users with a wider variety of lending and borrowing options on the platform.
New loanable assets on Flexible Loan include MINA, BNX, TRU, DAI, PHB, RUNE, and T. The corresponding collateral assets are LINK, MAGIC, AGIX, HOOK, ID, RNDR, STX, and HIGH.
For VIP Loan services, new loanable assets comprise FLOW, RAD, and ASTR, while the additional collateral assets include MDT, VOXEL, POLS, SUPER, IDEX, POND, FIS, ILV, VTHO, AGLD, FARM, BOND, ERN, AERGO, GLM, QUICK, FORTH, TVK, MTL, CVC, REQ, QI, NMR, SANTOS, OSMO, PYR, RARE, ALCX, LOKA, AMP, RSR, and PLA.
Users can access the updated interest rates and the complete list of loanable and collateral assets through the Loan Data and VIP Loan sections on the platform.
