Binance Introduces BTC/NGN & USDT/ZAR Trading Pairs
Binance News Team
2023-06-08 06:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced the addition of BTC/NGN and USDT/ZAR trading pairs to its platform, with trading set to commence on June 9, 2023, at 09:00 UTC.
The exchange notes that NGN and ZAR are fiat currencies, and their inclusion in the trading pairs does not represent any other digital currencies.
