Binance Announces Support for Ronin (RON) Network Upgrade and Hard Fork

Binance has announced plans to support the upcoming Ronin (RON) network upgrade and hard fork. The event is set to occur at the Ronin block height of 24,935,500, with deposits and withdrawals of tokens via the Ronin network expected to be suspended from June 13, 2023, at 04:30 UTC.

Binance further reassures users that no new tokens will be created as a result of the network upgrade and hard fork. Following the completion of the upgrade, the company plans to reopen deposits and withdrawals via the Ronin network once the upgraded system is deemed stable, without the need for further announcements.