Cardano Foundation Disputes SEC’s Security Classification; Robinhood Considers Delisting ADA

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cardano Foundation Disputes SEC’s Security Classification; Robinhood Considers Delisting ADA

Cryptopolitan - Haseeb Shaheen
2023-06-08 11:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The cryptocurrency market is facing regulatory hurdles and compliance concerns in the United States, particularly impacting Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Polygon (MATIC). In a recent lawsuit against Binance, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) classified several prominent cryptocurrencies, including Cardano, as securities. However, the Cardano Foundation’s CEO disagrees with this classification, highlighting the pressing need for regulatory clarity in the crypto industry.

Cardano Foundation Challenges ADA’s Security Classification

The Cardano Foundation, an influential blockchain platform, has expressed its disagreement with the SEC’s classification of ADA as a security. Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation, has emphasized the importance of achieving legal clarity and certainty by engaging with regulators and policymakers. Meanwhile, SEC Chair Gary Gensler has consistently maintained that most crypto assets are securities, with the exception of Bitcoin (BTC).
The Bloomberg report suggests that these assets are considered investment contracts and should be registered with the agency. Ripple, another blockchain company, has been embroiled in a legal battle with the SEC, accused of illegally issuing and selling the XRP token, which the SEC views as a security rather than a commodity.

SEC Lawsuits and Potential Delisting on Robinhood

The SEC has recently filed lawsuits against major crypto exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase, alleging that they offered digital assets such as Cardano, Solana, Polygon, and Binance Coin without proper registration as securities. Consequently, popular cryptocurrencies like Cardano, Solana, and Polygon face the possibility of being delisted from the Robinhood trading platform.
Robinhood has indicated its willingness to remove tokens implicated in the SEC’s lawsuit against Binance and Coinbase. If a cryptocurrency is determined to be a security and remains unregistered with the SEC, US-based exchanges like Robinhood cannot legally facilitate trading those tokens. As a result, Robinhood might have to delist these cryptocurrencies to comply with US securities laws.

Cardano’s Journey on Robinhood and Broader Crypto Offerings

In September 2022, Robinhood, a Nasdaq-listed online brokerage, expanded its support for the ADA cryptocurrency associated with the Cardano blockchain. This move was part of Robinhood’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the cryptocurrency space, following the introduction of crypto trading on its platform in early 2018.
However, reports earlier highlighted the potential risk of Cardano being delisted from Robinhood. The platform is currently contemplating the delisting of cryptocurrencies that the SEC deems as unregistered securities, including Solana, Cardano, and Polygon.
As the crypto industry grapples with regulatory challenges, achieving clarity and certainty in regulations becomes imperative. It is crucial for both industry players and regulatory bodies to engage in ongoing discussions to strike a balance between innovation and compliance. The classification of cryptocurrencies as securities or commodities has significant implications for their trading and listing on various platforms.

Conclusion

The disagreement between the Cardano Foundation and the SEC regarding the security classification of Cardano (ADA) highlights the ongoing regulatory challenges faced by the cryptocurrency market in the United States. The potential delisting of ADA and other cryptocurrencies from Robinhood further accentuates the compliance concerns surrounding these digital assets. Achieving regulatory clarity and certainty is essential to foster innovation while ensuring investor protection. Continued dialogue between industry participants and regulatory bodies is crucial in navigating the complex landscape of cryptocurrency regulations.
View full text