Binance Schedules Wallet Maintenance for BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) on June 12, 2023

Binance has announced it will perform wallet maintenance for its BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) on June 12, 2023, at 07:00 UTC. The maintenance is expected to last approximately one hour.

While trading on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) will remain unaffected during the maintenance period, deposits and withdrawals will be temporarily suspended from 06:55 UTC on the same day. Binance advises users to account for the suspension when managing their digital assets and currencies on the platform.