Arbitrum Temporarily Stopped Processing Due to Software Bug
CoinDesk - Sage D. Young
2023-06-07 23:01
The Arbitrum blockchain suffered from a bug in its software Wednesday that caused the network to stop processing transactions on-chain for several hours.
There was a bug in Arbitrum’s sequencer, “responsible for taking user transactions, creating a batch of the transaction, and posting it on-chain,” according to the Arbitrum developers’ official Twitter account.
The software bug “created network stress caused by the large backlog of transactions which hadn’t been posted on-chain,” wrote Arbitrum Foundation’s community lead, who goes by the username “eli_defi,” on Discord. “A solution has already been deployed earlier today, and everything has been operating as it should.”
