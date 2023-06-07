Arbitrum Temporarily Stopped Processing Due to Software Bug

The Arbitrum blockchain suffered from a bug in its software Wednesday that caused the network to stop processing transactions on-chain for several hours.

There was a bug in Arbitrum’s sequencer, “responsible for taking user transactions, creating a batch of the transaction, and posting it on-chain,” according to the Arbitrum developers’ official Twitter account.

The software bug “created network stress caused by the large backlog of transactions which hadn’t been posted on-chain,” wrote Arbitrum Foundation’s community lead, who goes by the username “eli_defi,” on Discord. “A solution has already been deployed earlier today, and everything has been operating as it should.”