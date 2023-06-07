Terra Co-founder’s Handwritten Letter Sparks Political Firestorm in Montenegro

In a shocking turn of events, a handwritten letter penned by Do Kwon, co-founder of the blockchain platform Terra, has emerged, stirring a political firestorm in Montenegro. The message, addressed to outgoing Prime Minister Dritan Abazović and outgoing Justice Minister Marko Kovac, alleges a previously undisclosed connection between Kwon and former Finance Minister Milojko Spajić, who also serves as the president of Europe Now political party.

Prime Minister Abazović claims to have read Kwon’s letter and swiftly forwarded it to the Special State Prosecution Office. The letter proposes that Kwon had financed the Europe Now political party, leading to calls from political parties, NGOs, and the public to investigate these purported links between the Terra co-founder and Spajić.

The gravity of the situation became apparent as Prime Minister Abazović expressed concern over the potential consequences for Montenegro. Speaking on behalf of the government, he stated, “It’s not in Montenegro’s best interest if Spajić had indeed maintained contacts with Do Kwon, especially considering that Kwon is wanted by both US and South Korean authorities. We cannot allow our country to become a sanctuary for global fraudsters, regardless of the technological domain they exploit, be it blockchain or otherwise.”

In response to the allegations, Spajić vehemently denied any connection with Kwon and revealed that he had promptly informed Minister of Interior Filip Adzic about the Terra co-founder’s presence in the country. However, Prime Minister Abazović swiftly refuted Spajić’s claims, casting doubts on the former Finance Minister’s integrity.

Adding intrigue to the situation, Spajić admitted to knowing Kwon as a friend since 2018 because his company had invested in the Terra project. The revelation surprised many, including Montenegro’s citizens, who had seen Spajić as a proponent of the crypto industry during his tenure as Finance Minister.

Notably, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s recent acquisition of Montenegrin citizenship further underscored the nation’s growing involvement in crypto. Buterin and Spajić played a significant role in promoting the Ethereum Development Conference held in Montenegro this May.

As the allegations continue reverberating across Montenegro, citizens are left grappling with the complexities of these unexpected connections and the potential ramifications for their nation’s reputation. The demand for a thorough investigation by the Special State Prosecution Office reflects a widespread sentiment of urgency and the need for transparency.

Montenegro’s political landscape finds itself at a crossroads, where the intertwining realms of finance, technology, and politics have created a web of intrigue. The investigation into the alleged ties between Do Kwon and Milojko Spajić will undoubtedly shed light on the nature of their relationship, potentially altering the course of Montenegro’s future in unexpected ways.