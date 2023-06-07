Bitcoin, Ethereum Gain Following Economic Data; Stacks Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices rising above the $26,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded gains, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.

The trade deficit in the U.S. increased to a six-month high level of $74.6 billion in April, versus a $60.6 billion gap in the prior month. Exports from the U.S. fell by $9.2 billion from a month ago to $249 billion in April, while imports rose by $4.8 billion to $323.6 billion.

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.1%. BTC was trading higher by 4.9% at $26,809 while ETH rose by around 3.3% to $1,867 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)

Price: $0.6336 24-hour gain: 15.9%

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)

Price: $0.000001138 24-hour gain: 13.4%

Terra Classic (CRYPTO: LUNC)

Price: $0.00009678 24-hour gain: 12.4%

Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO)

Price: $2.39 24-hour gain: 7.1%

Casper (CRYPTO: CSPR)

Price: $0.04452 24-hour gain: 6.2%

Losers

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE)

Price: $2.97 24-hour drop: 5.1%

Flare (CRYPTO: FLR)

Price: $0.02 24-hour drop: 3.3%

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA)

Price: $0.3383 24-hour drop: 3%

Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC)

Price: $0.7928 24-hour drop: 2.1%

Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO)

Price: $0.1325 24-hour drop: 2.1%

