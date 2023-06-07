Exchange
Arbitrum Price Analysis: Bears Persist, Resulting in Price Levels Dropping to $1.16

Cryptopolitan - Aamir Sheikh
2023-06-07 16:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Today, the Arbitrum price analysis points towards a decline in its value. The bears have been continuously adjusting their downtrend cycle, which is clearly visible on the price charts. The market has been predominantly influenced by the downtrend, leading to a dismissal of any potential upward price movement following a price spike, as the gains made are swiftly erased by selling pressure.
The bearish momentum has experienced a notable surge, as indicated by the latest update showing a decrease in price to $1.16. This suggests that a further downtrend is imminent, and it is anticipated that the future may bring unfavorable conditions for the cryptocurrency market in the coming days.

ARB/USD 1-day price chart: Arbitrum experiences its first drop after yesterday’s spike

The 1-day Arbitrum price analysis chart is indicating an unexpected bearish trend in the market. This downturn has disrupted the previously sustained bullish momentum. Despite this, the coin still managed to report a 2.37 percent increase in value over the last 24 hours and a 0.93 percent increase over the past week. However, the trading volume has decreased by 19.53 percent, but there is a possibility of an increase throughout the day.
The bears have pushed the price down to $1.16 today, which is lower than yesterday’s price cap. The price has dipped below the SMA 50 curve, which is currently situated at $1.17, due to the prevailing bearish trend.
ARB/USD 24-hour chart. Source: Tradingview
The market volatility has been relatively mild, and the Bollinger bands are indicating an average below the moving average (MA), which is currently at $1.18. The upper Bollinger band is noted at $1.25, while the lower band is observed at $1.08. In terms of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score, it is also displaying a decreasing pattern, reaching an index of 46 in the lower half of the neutral zone.

Arbitrum price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Arbitrum price analysis indicates that bearish activity continues to dominate the cryptocurrency market. The price levels have been steadily dropping, and there is a high possibility that they will soon reach the support level. Earlier in the day, the bulls attempted to push the price up with some momentary spikes, but their efforts failed due to the sudden drop in price.
The bearish trend has remained consistent, bringing the price down to $1.16. The moving average is still positioned below the price value, standing firm at $1.162 as the price approaches it.
ARB/USD 4-hour chart. Source: Tradingview
Market volatility is high, while the Bollinger bands maintain an average value of $1.17. The upper value of the Bollinger bands is at the $1.24 level, while the lower value is at $1.10. Additionally, the RSI score has significantly decreased and currently stands at index 46, which is considered a neutral value. However, the downward curve of the RSI indicates selling activity in the market.

Arbitrum price analysis conclusion

Based on the 1-day and 4-hour Arbitrum price analysis, it is evident that a significant drop in price levels has occurred today. The bears have maintained their dominance, consistently pushing the price downward, resulting in a decline to $1.16. Given the current trend, there is a strong likelihood that the coin may retest the $1.08 support level in the future. If the bearish momentum persists, it further reinforces the possibility of reaching this support level once again.
