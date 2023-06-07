BitDAO Support Proposal to Upgrade New Functions for MNT Token

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BitDAO Support Proposal to Upgrade New Functions for MNT Token

CoinCu - Harold
2023-06-07 12:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • BitDAO voted unanimously for the MIP-22 proposal on “Mantle Token Design, Conversion Parameters, and Asset Handling.”
  • According to the proposal, the MNT token should contain the same “upgradability” and “mint” functions as the ARB and OP tokens.
  • Before the BIT to MNT conversion channel runs, MNT will be deployed on the test network and the main network.
The Snapshot voting page shows that the BitDAO community passed the voting on the MIP-22 proposal of “Mantle Token Design, Conversion Parameters and Asset Handling.”
The voting ended today with the current support rate is 100% and has reached the minimum number of votes for voting to take effect.
According to the proposal, the Mantle token MNT should contain “upgradability” and “mint” functions similar to ARB and OP tokens. The one-way token conversion ratio should be set as 1 BIT token to 1 MNT token.
The Mantle core contributor team should be authorized to determine the best time and sequence for the delisting of BIT tokens, the listing of MNT tokens, the opening of the conversion channel, and the main network of the Mantle network. According to the intention of BIP-10, the earnings of the deconstructed BIT-ETH pool can be used to create a DEX liquidity pool of MNT-ETH. A Temporary Transformation Library (TCT) can be established to support the token creation and transformation process.
Before the BIT to MNT conversion channel runs, the following work will be done in parallel:
  • Evaluate any feedback and integrate it into the MNT token function and conversion plan;
  • Approve this proposal;
  • Audit the MNT token and issue an audit report ;
  • Deploy MNT tokens on L1, the initial supply is supervised by TCT;
  • Audit and test the L1 conversion smart contract;
  • Ensure that the centralized exchange supports BIT to MNT conversion;
  • The MNT token will be implemented on the test network and the main network (the BIT held in TCT will be destroyed, and TCT will be decommissioned after the conversion is completed);
  • The asset flow will be regularly updated on the Treasury Monitor.
Previously, the optimization proposal of the BitDAO community on branding, tokens, and token economics has been approved, with 235 million BIT votes in favor and 998 BIT votes in opposition. It is reported that the proposal proposes to position mantle.xyz as a unified ecosystem brand in accordance with the principle of “one brand, one token.”
The existing Rollup project will be called Mantle Network, centered on products, and BIT Convert to Mantle set the token conversion plan and conversion period. At the same time, retain all existing governance processes, simplify token economics, and prepare for the Mantle Network mainnet and token listing.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text