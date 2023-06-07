copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-06-07)
2023-06-07 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 2.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,351 and $27,392 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,711, up by 3.79%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MTL, STX, and LPT, up by 24%, 20%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- U.S. SEC's Latest Crackdown Could Drive Crypto Firms Out of the U.S.
- US Financial Services Committee Sets Date to Discuss Future of Crypto
- Cathie Wood's ARK Buys $21.6M Coinbase Shares As SEC Suit Sends COIN Prices Tumbling
- ZkSync Era Resolves Withdrawal Delays, Ensures System Stability
- SEC's Gensler Claims ‘parallels’ Between Binance and FTX, Yet One Wasn't Sued
- Atomic Wallet Was Breached By North Korean Hackers: Elliptic
- Optimism Successfully Completes ‘Bedrock’ Hard Fork, Reducing Deposit Times, Layer-1 Fees
- Binance.US Says User Funds 'remain Safe' Amid SEC Attempt to Freeze Assets
- EU ‘Crypto Security’ Debate Turns New MiCA Law on Its Head
Market movers:
- ETH: $1867.2 (+2.74%)
- BNB: $276.9 (-0.43%)
- XRP: $0.5274 (+3.55%)
- ADA: $0.3413 (-3.42%)
- DOGE: $0.06926 (+3.98%)
- SOL: $20 (-0.40%)
- MATIC: $0.8019 (-3.12%)
- TRX: $0.07739 (-2.06%)
- LTC: $90.13 (+2.69%)
- DOT: $5.166 (+1.81%)
Top gainers on Binance:
