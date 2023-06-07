Binance Market Update (2023-06-07)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 2.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,351 and $27,392 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,711, up by 3.79%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MTL , STX , and LPT , up by 24%, 20%, and 17%, respectively.

