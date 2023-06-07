Bitcoin, Dogecoin Lead Bounce in Crypto Majors Day After Record 8-Month Liquidations

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin, Dogecoin Lead Bounce in Crypto Majors Day After Record 8-Month Liquidations

CoinDesk - Shaurya Malwa
2023-06-07 08:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Crypto markets inched higher on Wednesday as traders shook off the regulatory troubles of Binance and Coinbase (COIN), two of the largest crypto exchanges by trading volumes, in a move that suggested bullish strength for major tokens.
Bitcoin (BTC) and dogecoin (DOGE) rose 5% in the past 24 hours to lead gains among majors. Litecoin (LTC), XRP and shiba inu (SHIB) jumped as much as 4%, while the total crypto market capitalization rose 3.3% to $1.12 trillion.
The bounce reversed losses for traders reeling from a record liquidation event on Monday, when over $293 million worth of token-tracked futures products were liquidated.
Liquidation occurs when an exchange forcibly closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of initial margin. It happens when a trader is unable to meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position (fails to have sufficient funds to keep the trade open).
Large liquidations can signal the local top or bottom of a steep price move, which may allow traders to position themselves accordingly.
The reversal came as traders likely shook off long-term implications of regulatory troubles for influential exchanges in the U.S, with some tokens termed as a security. A security is a negotiable financial instrument that represents some type of financial value, usually in the form of a stock, bond, or option.
In separate filings on Monday and Tuesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Binance and Coinbase with selling of unlicensed securities in the country. The charges came despite a lack of regulatory clarity from the SEC on whether crypto tokens can be considered securities. The SEC has not given any official legal definitions to token issuers and is yet to respond to a petition from Coinbase seeking clear rulemaking definitions.
BNB coin (BNB), Solana's SOL, Cardano's ADA and Polygon's MATIC, tokens alleged as securities in multiple filings earlier this week reversed losses as well, but were ultimately trading at a 3% haircut compared to Tuesday.
As such, some market observers suggested that crypto majors termed as securities in the SEC filings could see near-term turbulence.
“We’ve seen somewhat of a bloodbath for altcoins. Most likely this is due to the fact the SEC’s lawsuits name a basket of altcoins as securities, while not categorizing bitcoin and ether in the same class,” said Jeff Mei, COO of crypto exchange BTSE, in an emailed statement. “And in general crypto traders seem to be fleeing to the relative safety of the top cryptos by market cap.”
“It’s possible we’ll continue to see this bifurcation of crypto markets, with the blue-chip bitcoin and ether holding ground, but with continued uncertainty for the majority of altcoins,” Mei added.
Some say the filings strengthened the value proposition of bitcoin as the largest cryptocurrency, alongside the second largest cryptocurrency ether (ETH), was not explicitly termed as a security by the SEC.
“The fact that the SEC did not mention bitcoin anywhere in its filings against Binance and Coinbase also underscores the SEC’s previously stated position that bitcoin is not a security and thereby not under the agency’s purview,” shared Alex Adelman, CEO of bitcoin rewards app Lolli, in a statement to CoinDesk.
“The agency’s enforcement actions against select tokens as unregistered securities may continue to work in bitcoin’s favor, as investors increasingly shift their capital into bitcoin as a fundamentally secure, sound, and independent store of value,” Adelman opined.
View full text