PEPE Explodes 16%, BTC Recovers Most SEC-Induced Losses: Market Watch

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

PEPE Explodes 16%, BTC Recovers Most SEC-Induced Losses: Market Watch

CryptoPotato - Jordan Lyanchev
2023-06-07 11:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Despite the second high-tier lawsuit launched by the SEC against a crypto company yesterday, bitcoin actually defied expectations and skyrocketed by $2,000 in hours.
Most altcoins have also turned green, with ETH nearing $1,900 and LDO soaring by 9%.

BTC’s Rollercoaster

The primary cryptocurrency was stuck in a tight range at around $27,000 for weeks, but this finally changed on Monday when the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Binance, its CEO, and its US affiliate.
BTC reacted with an immediate price drop that drove it south from $27,000 to a two-month low of under $25,500, leaving $300 million in liquidations. As the asset finally got a breath of fresh air, the US securities regulator announced another lawsuit – this time against Coinbase.
BTC dropped once more, this time from $25,800 to under $25,400, to chart another multi-month low. However, the landscape changed quite unexpectedly in the following hours, as the cryptocurrency went on a tear and soared by $2,000 to touch $27,400.
Despite losing several hundred dollars since then and currently sitting below $27,000, BTC is more than 4% up on the day, and its market cap has topped $520 billion once again. Its dominance over the altcoins is also on the rise to 46.4% after declining to 45.8% yesterday.
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

PEPE, STX on the Rise

The alternative coins suffered just as badly, if not worse, as BTC yesterday, but the landscape is quite different now. ETH dropped to $1,800, but a 3.5% increase since then has pushed the largest altcoin to just under $1,900 as of now.
BNB, expectedly, dumped by over 8% following the SEC’s legal actions against Binance. Although it has not bounced off, the asset has managed to stop the bleeding for now.
Ripple, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Polkadot, and Avalanche are well in the green, with gains of up to 4%. In contrast, Cardano, Polygon, and TRON have declined by 2-3%.
The most substantial gainers in the past 24 hours are Stacks (19%), PEPE (16%), and Terra Classic (15%).
The total crypto market cap has recovered roughly $40 billion in a day and is up to $1.120 trillion.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto
The post PEPE Explodes 16%, BTC Recovers Most SEC-Induced Losses: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text