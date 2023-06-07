ANKR Announces a Partnership With Horizen

The Ankr team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has partnered with Horizen, a leading layer 0 public blockchain. The partnership will make Ankr one of the first Remote Procedure Call (RPC) providers for EON, Horizen's new EVM-compatible smart contracting platform. The collaboration will also bring additional accessibility, scalability, and reliability to the burgeoning EON ecosystem by supporting a wide range of use cases, including DeFi, gaming, and NFTs.

Through this collaboration, Ankr will also provide a suite of developer tools to help create and deploy smart contract applications on EON quickly and easily. These products will empower dApp developers to build innovative and scalable Web3 applications on EON.

Ankr Network is building a full-stack cloud infrastructure and marketplace for container-based cloud services.