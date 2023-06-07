BTC and ETH Witness V-Shaped Reversal As Options Trading Volume Soars Over 400%

Key Points:

Both BTC and ETH experience V-shaped reversal leading to surge in options trading volume, which soared over 400%.

Notable trading of 290K ETH block calls accounting for 57% of total volume, worth $540M, suggests bearish view on market conditions.

Market participants use options contracts to speculate on future price movements of BTC and ETH, as volatility and trading activities continue to shape market outlook.

Both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) experienced a significant V-shaped reversal in their price spikes today, leading to a surge in options trading volume.

Daily volume in the options market soared by over 400%, indicating increased market activity. Additionally, short-term implied volatility (IV) saw a slight rise.

【V型反转带动市场情绪回暖】BTC和ETH今天价格暴涨出现V型反转，一扫昨天因为SEC起诉带来的负面影响。V反行情带动期权交易量大幅增加，日成交量上升超400%，同时短期IV也受刺激出现小幅上涨。… pic.twitter.com/axGBXcqhqD — Adam@Greeks.live (@BTC__options) June 7, 2023

One notable highlight was the trading of 290,000 ETH block calls yesterday, which accounted for 57% of the total volume for the day. These calls had a notional value of $540 million and predominantly consisted of nearly 100,000 sets of calendar spreads. It’s important to note that the strike price of this large bid from a significant market participant was lower compared to the previous month.

This trading activity suggests that the whale, or large market participant, who executed these transactions holds a bearish view on the current market conditions. They appear to believe that it will be challenging for the price to surpass the $2,000 mark, even with the recent V-shaped reversal.

The V-shaped reversal occurs when the price experiences a sharp decline followed by a swift recovery, forming a pattern that resembles the letter “V.” This pattern often indicates a quick change in market sentiment and can lead to increased volatility and trading opportunities.

The surge in options trading volume reflects the market participants’ desire to hedge or speculate on the future price movements of BTC and ETH. Options contracts provide traders with the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price within a specific timeframe.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve and exhibit volatility, market participants closely monitor these price movements and trading activities to make informed decisions. The views expressed by the large whale trader, as mentioned in the tweet, contribute to the ongoing discussions and analysis surrounding the market outlook for BTC and ETH.

