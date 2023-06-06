Exchange
ZkSync Era Resolves Withdrawal Delays, Ensures System Stability

TheNewsCrypto - Maxwell
2023-06-07 06:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • The temporary withdrawal delay was resolved promptly by the zkSync Era engineering team.
  • Surge in network activity propels zkSync Era to top positions in TVL and Layer 2 usage.
  • zkSync Era emphasizes continuous improvement and learning from incidents.
In a recent development, the engineering team behind zkSync Era, the groundbreaking Ethereum scaling solution, has acknowledged a temporary withdrawal delay experienced by a small subset of users on their network. The delay, which lasted for up to six hours, has since been rectified. Then, all pending withdrawals have either been successfully processed or are currently being finalized.
Network Update: Earlier today, our engineering team was alerted that a small subset of users that transacted on the network experienced a withdrawal delay – up to 6 hours.
The system is now operating as expected and all pending withdrawals have been finalized or are continuing to do so.
As an extra precaution, we’ve assigned a team that will be closely monitoring withdrawals for the next 48 hours to ensure there are no further issues.
As we have always done in the past and will continue to do, we wanted to be fully transparent with our community.
(1/3)
— zkSync ∎ (@zksync) June 6, 2023
To ensure the stability and reliability of the system, zkSync Era has taken additional precautions. Moreover, these precautions assign a dedicated team to monitor withdrawals for the next 48 hours closely. This proactive measure aims to swiftly address any potential issues and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Surge in Usage Propels zkSync Era

Transparency has always been a key principle for zkSync Era, and they remain committed to open communication with their community. The team attributes the recent incident to the remarkable surge in network activity witnessed since the opening of Alpha Mainnet 75 days ago. This surge in usage has propelled zkSync Era to become the third-highest Total Value Locked (TVL) and the second-most utilized Layer 2 solution within an exceptionally short period.
Recognizing the importance of such incidents during the Alpha phase, the zkSync Era team emphasizes the valuable insights gained through identifying and resolving issues. This continuous improvement enhances the protocol, aligning with its overarching mission of advancing personal freedom.
While zkSync Era strives to push the boundaries of Ethereum scalability, it remains vigilant in maintaining the highest performance and security standards. By diligently addressing challenges and leveraging the lessons learned, zkSync Era aims to fortify its position as a robust and reliable solution for the Ethereum ecosystem.
As the crypto space continues to evolve, zkSync Era’s commitment to transparency, resilience, and community collaboration. However, this sets a precedent for the industry, fostering trust and encouraging further innovation in pursuing decentralized financial solutions.
View full text