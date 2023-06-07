copy link
create picture
more
Turbos Finance Introduces Smart Routing for Stablecoins on Sui
CryptoFlings - Crypto Flings
2023-06-07 06:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Turbos is offering a smart routing system on Sui to offer multiple USDC variant liquidity pools, the press release said. “This advancement unlocks the untapped potential of all USDC variants on Sui, irrespective of their origin networks,” said the release.
The post Turbos Finance Introduces Smart Routing for Stablecoins on Sui first appeared on Crypto Flings.
View full text