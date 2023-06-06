Binance.​US Says User Funds 'remain Safe' Amid SEC Attempt to Freeze Assets

Crypto exchange Binance.US responded to the new motion from the United States securities regulator seeking to freeze the assets of the U.S. crypto exchange "on an expedited basis."

In a Twitter post on June 6, Binance.US reiterated that "user assets remain safe and secure" and added the platform "continues to be fully operational with deposits and withdrawals functioning as normal."

On June 6, the SEC filed an emergency motion in the District of Columbia U.S. District Court for a temporary restraining order against Binance, Binance.US and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) requesting eight actions.

The requested actions include the freezing of the assets of Binance.US and the repatriation of fiat and cryptocurrency held by U.S. customers or for the benefit of U.S. customers. In addition, the motion prohibits the defendants from destroying, altering or concealing records and imposes other sets of conditions on discovery.

Some in the crypto community shared concerns that the restraining order could spark a “bank run” on the exchange.

The emergency motion from the SEC is not expected to directly impact the customers' ability to withdraw, and will still require a district judge's sign-off to go ahead.

Excerpt from the temporary restraining order by the SEC. Source: CourtListener

Binance.US said the injunction was “unwarranted,” claiming it was filed as part of a ploy to gain an advantage in litigation after the exchange spent the past week in dialogue with the SEC. Binance.US stated:

“The filing of the preliminary injunction is unwarranted and based more on the SEC Staff obtaining an advantage in litigation versus genuine concern about the safety of customer assets.”

"Despite the information the company has provided to ensure SEC Staff of the safety of customer assets, the Staff has nonetheless decided to file the motion seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction," Binance.US said, adding:

”While we are disappointed by this action, we look forward to defending ourselves in court.”

Cointelegraph contacted Binance.US for further comment but did not receive an immediate response.

The order comes the same day Coinbase was sued by the SEC for allegedly offering unregistered securities.