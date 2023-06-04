Google Cloud Launches Free Courses to Help Users Build Their Own GPT-style AI

Google Cloud recently launched a suite of free online educational courses designed to teach the fundamentals of generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems, as well as provide an introduction to the Generative AI Studio development environment.

Learn more about #generativeAI at no cost! This Google Cloud Skills Boost learning path will teach you the foundational knowledge to understand Generative AI and Google Cloud’s approach to this transformative technology → https://t.co/uLeaKNpq67 pic.twitter.com/nRW1kcMZCR — Google Cloud (@googlecloud) June 4, 2023

Generative AI systems have become a global industry since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT system in November 2022. In the time since, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Baidu and countless other tech outfits have sought to capitalize on the public fervor for large language models and image generators.

The new Google Cloud corpus comprises nine separate modules, including introductory courses in generative AI, large language models, responsible AI, image generation and Generative AI Studio. It also takes students on a deeper dive into important generative AI concepts such as encoder-decoder architecture, attention mechanism, transformer and BERT models, and how to create image captioning models.

The offerings end with a “quest” featuring labs and timed assignments, which students can complete in order to earn a Generative AI Explorer–Vertex AI badge.

According to Google Cloud, the courses should provide a sufficient introduction to the topic of generative AI to teach users the fundamentals and set them on the path to creating, training and deploying their own foundational models:

“This learning path guides you through a curated collection of content on Generative AI products and technologies, from the fundamentals of Large Language Models to how to create and deploy generative AI solutions on Google Cloud.”

Generative AI models have become a mainstay in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors recently. While their use cases as trading bots and data management assistants are well-documented, ChatGPT and other models also serve as educational conduits.

According to researchers from the Blockchain Research Lab in Hamburg, Germany, the proliferation of ChatGPT and similar AI systems may be a contributing factor in the ongoing rise in global cryptocurrency adoption, thanks to their ability to explain complex concepts to the general public.