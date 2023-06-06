Coinbase CEO Responds to SEC Suit, Says Team Is ‘confidant’ in Facts and Law

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Coinbase CEO Responds to SEC Suit, Says Team Is ‘confidant’ in Facts and Law

Cointelegraph By Tom Blackstone
2023-06-06 20:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has responded publicly to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against his company, stating in a tweet that the team is “confident in our facts and the law” and that it welcomes the chance “to finally get some clarity around crypto rules” in court.
The SEC filed suit against crypto exchange Coinbase on June 6, alleging that the company has been operating a securities exchange, broker-dealership and clearing house without registering with the commission. In its filing, it argued that 13 different cryptocurrencies sold by Coinbase fit the definition of securities, including Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), Filecoin (FIL) and others.
In his Twitter response, Armstrong claimed that the lawsuit against Coinbase is “very different from others out there,” as it is “exclusively focused on what is or is not a security.” This makes the team “confident in our facts and the law.” He claimed that the U.S. government can’t even agree with itself as to which cryptocurrencies are securities, as “the SEC and CFTC [Commodity Futures Trading Commission] have made conflicting statements.”
Armstrong expressed hope that court proceedings will allow crypto exchanges to “finally” get clarity on how to comply with securities laws. He also praised recent attempts by Congress to pass crypto legislation, stating that “this is why the US congress is introducing new legislation to fix the situation."
The response from Armstrong is the latest in a series of legal filings and public statements between the exchange and the SEC since March.
Coinbase received a Wells notice from the SEC on March 22 stating that the regulator may pursue enforcement actions. In response, the exchange issued a statement from its legal team on April 19 claiming that the SEC’s possible enforcement was not “supported by law or within the bounds of the Commission’s authority.”
A Wells notice does not begin legal proceedings. It only serves to notify a firm of a potential lawsuit.
On April 25, Coinbase’s legal team went on the offensive by preemptively filing suit against the securities regulator. In the lawsuit, it alleged that the SEC had failed to provide clear rules for crypto exchanges in a timely manner, including rules that distinguish between cryptocurrencies that are or are not securities. The SEC responded by arguing for dismissal on May 5, and Coinbase filed a mandamus reply in support of its suit against the SEC on May 23.
Because Coinbase filed its suit against the SEC on April 25 and the SEC filed suit against Coinbase on June 6, both organizations are now embroiled in two separate legal proceedings against each other.
View full text