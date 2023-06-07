Over $90 Million in Liquidations As Bitcoin Mysteriously Rips to $27,000

Bitcoin is up 4.5% on Tuesday despite back-to-back lawsuits from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) targeting two of the world’s largest crypto exchanges this week.

The event has triggered $94 million in liquidations across the market over the last day – mostly consisting of shorts.

Per data from Coinglass, $61.5 million in short trades have been cleared over the past 24 hours, alongside $32.4 million in long trades. At writing time, Bitcoin trades for $27,146.

When solely observing Bitcoin trades, Coinglass counted $30.87 million in short liquidations, and $7.27 million in long liquidations.

The liquidation wave affected 32,000 traders, with the single largest liquidation order occurring on Binance at a size of $5.6 million.

Bitcoin’s rally following Coinbase’s legal challenge from the SEC stands in stark contrast to its descent following the SEC’s Binance lawsuit on Monday.

On-chain data from Blockware shows that small BTC addresses (<1 BTC) accumulated 2,545 BTC on Monday, meaning some investors may have bought the dip.

By comparison, BNB and ADA posted relatively modest gains – two cryptos that were directly targeted in the Binance and Coinbase lawsuits respectively.

