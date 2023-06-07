TOKEN2049 Singapore Announces First Wave of High-Profile Speakers From the Web3 Industry

TOKEN2049, the largest web3 and crypto conference in Asia, has unveiled the first wave of high-profile speakers for its return to Singapore this year. The conference will take place at Marina Bay Sands from September 13 to 14 2023, ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 race weekend.

The conference expects to welcome over 10,000 attendees from over 3,500 companies and will feature over 300 side events and networking opportunities taking place from September 11 to 17 throughout the city-state.

The year’s agenda covers a wide range of topics, including navigating regulatory changes, the rise of AI, Web3 gaming, NFTs, and the metaverse, as well as DeFi, scalability, and interoperability.

The first batch of speakers announced in the line-up includes prominent angel investor Balaji Srinivasan, ConsenSys founder Joe Lubin, Aave founder & CEO Stani Kulechov, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, along with other key players from the industry.

Bringing together leaders, decision-makers, and innovators from across the globe, the 2023 edition of the conference includes new additions to its agenda such as hacker houses, technical workshops, and NFT galleries. According to a press release, this year’s conference has already surpassed the attendance, sponsorship, and speaker achievements of the previous year, with numbers steadily increasing in anticipation of the September event.

“We’ve seen unprecedented traction and interest amid a record number of ticket registrations to date and confirmed speakers, sponsors and partners in our line-up. We expect TOKEN2049 Singapore to be the largest crypto event of the year, an unforgettable experience that will surpass our previous editions in terms of size, activity, and overall excitement,” said Alex Fiskum, co-founder of TOKEN2049, in a statement.

The title sponsors for this year’s conference include OKX, Circle, Binance, DWF Labs, KuCoin, Polkadot, Fireblocks, and Klaytn, amongst others.

“This is the second year for us to combine TOKEN2049 and Singapore Grand Prix where we’ll unveil the new McLaren OKX custom livery. The event is a great starter to the weekend and to bring crypto and F1 fans together in a big way,” said Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX.

