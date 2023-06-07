Walmart’s Incubation Arm and Outlier Ventures Launch the Store Nº8 DCommerce Base Camp Accelerator Program

Store Nº8, Walmart Inc’s incubation arm, and Outlier Ventures, announced today the launch of the Store Nº8 eCommerce Base Camp accelerator program.

The virtual web3 accelerator program will select a cohort of startups that are building innovative web3 solutions that enhance the global retail and commerce landscape. The selected teams will focus on various key areas, such as decentralized infrastructure, data-driven growth solutions, immersive experiences and the metaverse, and the convergence of AI and blockchain technology.

Beginning in mid-August, the fully remote 12-week accelerator program provides participants with mentorship, education and seed funding of up to $100,000. Selected founders will also gain access to subject-matter expertise and mentorship across Outlier Ventures and Store Nº8’s team and network.

The selected teams will benefit from the guidance of renowned mentors in various fields, including product roadmap development and refinement, community building, token economics and launches, fundraising and pitching, governance, and more.

“We think dCommerce represents a huge opportunity to unbundle ecommerce into its constituent parts, and into a more decentralized and composable stack of protocols to create a more efficient, equitable and improved experience for retailers and consumers from CRM to last-mile delivery. There is clearly no better partner than Store Nº8, as Walmart’s incubation arm, so we are thrilled to launch this accelerator program together,” Jamie Burke, CEO and Founder of Outlier Ventures, said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Thomas Kang, Vice President of Store Nº8, said that decentralized commerce has the potential to unlock new value in the global commerce ecosystem.

Interested startups can apply to the Store Nº8 eCommerce Base Camp accelerator program from today until July 31.

