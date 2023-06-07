Lightning Data Analytics Firm Amboss Launches New ‘Liner’ Index for Bitcoin Yield

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Lightning Data Analytics Firm Amboss Launches New ‘Liner’ Index for Bitcoin Yield

CoinDesk - Frederick Munawa
2023-06-07 08:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Generating yield on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network is fiendishly complex, but the data analytics firm Amboss says its new Lightning Network Rate (Liner) simplifies the process by providing key insights into yield opportunities on the network.
Lightning is a second-layer payment network for cheaper and faster bitcoin (BTC) transactions that requires users to acquire liquidity – the ability to send and receive payments – by first committing bitcoin to a payment channel.
Service providers on the network will commit funds, open payment channels and temporarily lease excess liquidity to users for a fee, thereby generating yield on their committed funds.
To maximize that yield, service provider nodes must ensure they match with other nodes capable of maximizing transaction volume, maintaining round-the-clock availability (offline nodes cannot route payments), and providing liquidity for a set time period. This matching process can already be done on Amboss’s liquidity marketplace Magma, which launched last year, and now the firm says Liner will be the marketplace’s benchmark rate for measuring bitcoin returns on committed capital.
“Liner is a way to generate yield without giving up custody,” said Jesse Shrader, CEO and co-founder of Amboss in an interview with CoinDesk. “People gave their bitcoin to Celsius and gave it to BlockFi and now have nothing to show for it. We're promising yields on their bitcoin. Folks made the mistake of trusting another platform to hold that for them, but that's not necessary with Lightning. ”
Amboss didn’t pioneer the liquidity marketplace, nor did it pioneer the concept of a benchmark rate. Lightning infrastructure firm Lightning Labs launched Lightning Pool in 2020, almost two years before Amboss. Lightning Pool aggregates supply and demand of liquidity, allowing buyers to submit bids for that liquidity via a sealed-bid auction, while also generating a “current lease rate” for capital similar to Liner.
According to author and investor Jonathan Bier’s book Reckless: The Story Of Cryptocurrency Interest Rates, Lightning Pool had double the volume of Magma circa November 2022.
“We operate a liquidity marketplace. If you want to buy a channel from anybody that has an offer listed, you can go and do that and compare the prices,” said Shrader. “That's one piece of it, just provisioning this liquidity. On the other side, the person that's providing the liquidity, they get some yield out of it.”
Adding Liner to Magma will allow liquidity providers to determine whether committing their capital will be worth their while. Similarly, purchasers of liquidity will be able to determine the cost of leasing channel capacity. LINER Yield will cater to liquidity providers while LINER Cost will target those seeking liquidity.
Magma currently shows yields ranging from roughly 2% to 3%. It’s important to note that these are what Shrader calls “self-custodial yields,” meaning returns are only generated from the provisioning of liquidity without any bitcoin changing hands.
View full text