SEC Sues Coinbase on Unregistered Securities Exchange Allegations

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC Sues Coinbase on Unregistered Securities Exchange Allegations

CoinDesk - Nikhilesh De
2023-06-06 12:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued U.S crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) on allegations of violating federal securities law, a day after filling a similar suit against Binance.
According to the SEC, Coinbase has operated as an unregistered broker, exchange and clearing agency simultaneously, arguing that it solicited customers, handled orders, allowed for bids and acted as an intermediary all at once. The suit named Coinbase, Inc. and Coinbase Global, Inc. as defendants, but did not name founder and CEO Brian Armstrong or any other executive.
"The Coinbase Platform merges three functions that are typically separated in traditional securities markets – those of brokers, exchanges, and clearing agencies," the SEC suit said. "Yet, Coinbase has never registered with the SEC as a broker, national securities exchange, or clearing agency, thus evading the disclosure regime that Congress has established for our securities markets."
In a press release Tuesday, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said these different functions were "commingled."
"Coinbase’s alleged failures deprive investors of critical protections, including rulebooks that prevent fraud and manipulation, proper disclosure, safeguards against conflicts of interest, and routine inspection by the SEC," he said.
The SEC pointed to Coinbase's Prime, Wallet and staking products, as well as the actual tokens it lists, as areas where it violated federal securities laws.
The entire crypto market and Coinbase's premarket stock price fell on news of the suit.
Coinbase knew some of the cryptos it made available to U.S. customers may have checked the boxes for securities, the SEC argued, pointing to its Crypto Ratings Council effort, which the exchange spearheaded in 2019 to try and create an informal system to assess whether a cryptocurrency was a security.
"During this period, Coinbase made available on the Coinbase Platform crypto assets with high 'risk' scores under the CRC framework it had adopted," the SEC said. "In other words, to realize exponential growth of the Coinbase Platform and boost its own trading profits, Coinbase made the strategic business decision to add crypto assets to the Coinbase Platform even where it recognized the crypto assets had the characteristics of securities."
The suit went on to allege that Coinbase "identified 'problematic statements'" by issuers, meaning anything an issuer said that might mean the issued token was a security.
The SEC identified solana (SOL), cardano (ADA), polygon (MATIC), sandbox (SAND), filecoin (FIL), Axie Infinity (AXS), Chiliz (CHZ), flow (FLOW), internet computer (ICP), near (NEAR), voyager (VGX), dash (DASH) and nexo (NEXO) as securities in the suit.
Each of these tokens are available on Coinbase's Prime or Wallet services, the SEC said. The suit further detailed these tokens' histories and how the SEC viewed them as securities.
The SEC also pointed to Coinbase's public registration statement, noting that in its risk factors section, it acknowledged that some of the assets it listed may be securities.
The SEC first warned Coinbase it might sue the exchange earlier this year, sending a Wells Notice, which Coinbase responded to in April.
In Tuesday's suit, the SEC alleged Coinbase violated the Exchange Act through its failure to register across four different counts, as well as violated the Securities Act, and is seeking to "permanently enjoin" the company from continued violations and force disgorgement and civil penalties.
UPDATE (June 6, 2023, 12:50 UTC): Adds additional detail and links.
View full text