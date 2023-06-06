copy link
Binance Bitcoin Balances Remain Stable Amid Recent Allegations
Binance News Team
2023-06-06 11:13
According to recent data from Glassnode, the balance of Bitcoin held on Binance exchange addresses has remained stable, despite outflows. The current robust balance stands at 694K BTC, a mere 10.5K BTC below its all-time high of 704.5K BTC.
