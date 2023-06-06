Binance Market Update (2023-06-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -3.85% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,388 and $26,818 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,735, down by -3.93%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include XNO , MTL , and KAVA , up by 16%, 12%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: