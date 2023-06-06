copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-06-06)
Binance
2023-06-06 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -3.85% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,388 and $26,818 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,735, down by -3.93%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include XNO, MTL, and KAVA, up by 16%, 12%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Crypto Sentiment Index Dips Back to March ‘fear’ Levels Amid Binance Lawsuit
- Cathie Wood Makes a Forecast That Mirrors Balaji Srinivasan: Crypto 'Will Become an Election-Year Issue'
- Bitcoin Developers Take Aim At $475 Million Meme Coin Market
- Only 16% of Americans Support a Central Bank Digital Currency, According to Cato Institute Poll
- El Salvador's Volcano Energy Secures $1B in Commitments for 241 MW Bitcoin Mine
- US Capital Decreases in Digital Asset Space: On-Chain Data
- Ethereum Gas Fees Cool Down After May Memecoin Frenzy
- JPMorgan Uses Blockchain for 24/7 Dollar Transfers With Indian Banks
- Montenegrin Basic Court Reapproves Do Kwon’s $430K Bail Request
Market movers:
- ETH: $1817.44 (-2.88%)
- BNB: $278.1 (-7.55%)
- XRP: $0.5092 (-4.93%)
- ADA: $0.3533 (-5.46%)
- DOGE: $0.0666 (-7.28%)
- SOL: $20.08 (-6.82%)
- MATIC: $0.8277 (-6.85%)
- TRX: $0.07903 (-3.17%)
- LTC: $87.77 (-5.83%)
- DOT: $5.074 (-4.44%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text