Kraken Experiences Gateway Issues — Withdrawals, Deposits Delayed

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said it investigated an issue with several crypto funding gateways, including major ones such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and ERC-20, which caused operational delays.

On June 6, Kraken’s status page said, “Deposits and withdrawals are currently delayed. We will provide any updates as soon as possible.”

The first notice was posted around 7:44 am UTC when deposits and withdrawals were delayed. This was followed by two updates at 8:06 am UTC and 8:13 am UTC saying it continues to “work on a fix” for the issue.

The status page did not make clear what was causing the issue.

As of 8:35 am UTC, the status page returned to normal, with any updates about the delays and issues removed.

Cointelegraph has reached out to Kraken for more information on the cause of the issue.

Kraken’s futures platform is expected to be unavailable to users for approximately 10 minutes at 10:30 am UTC on June 6. The exchange says the cause is site maintenance.