Binance Introduces LTC/TRY and RAD/TRY Trading Pairs
Binance News Team
2023-06-06 08:57
Binance, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the addition of two new trading pairs – LTC/TRY and RAD/TRY – to its platform. Trading for these pairs will commence on June 7th, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). This expansion is expected to broaden the opportunities for users trading with the Turkish lira (TRY) on the platform.
