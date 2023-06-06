CFTC Approves Cboe’s Revolutionary Futures Contracts for Bitcoin and Ether Trading

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CFTC Approves Cboe’s Revolutionary Futures Contracts for Bitcoin and Ether Trading

CoinCu - Thana
2023-06-06 09:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • The CFTC has approved Cboe to offer margined futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ether, a significant development in the crypto space.
  • The model starkly contrasts FTX’s proposal for futures contracts, which put customers’ bankruptcy priority, other customer protections, and financial stability at risk.
According to Fortune, The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved an application from Cboe, one of the largest U.S. options exchanges, to offer margined futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ether.
This is a significant development, as Cboe’s new approval is unique because it also offers spot trading under the same entity, where users are trading on the current price of assets like Bitcoin and Ether. Futures are a type of derivatives contract where customers speculate on the price movements of assets like Bitcoin and Ether—a standard tool for institutional investors but one that is growing more popular with retail investors, especially in the crypto space.
Cboe Digital President John Palmer described the development as a step forward during uncertainty. Meanwhile, Cboe Digital had previously offered crypto futures contracts, it did not allow margin trades. With margined contracts, they only need to post a fraction initially, requiring less money upfront and potentially allowing strategies to earn higher returns on the capital deployed.
While other platforms, including the CME Group, also offer margined futures contracts for crypto assets, Palmer said that Cboe’s new approval is unique because it also offers spot trading under the same entity, where users are trading on the current price of assets like Bitcoin and Ether.
As he explained, this arrangement can be advantageous for traders like market makers—who provide liquidity to exchanges—as well as other customers looking for greater efficiencies for other strategies like basis trading, where users look for price differentials between spot and futures contracts.
Cboe’s model starkly contrasts a failed crypto exchange FTX proposal, which sought approval for a different approach with the CFTC for futures contracts. With Cboe, users cannot buy futures contracts directly from the platform but must instead go through futures commission merchants or FCMs—intermediaries who buy or sell contracts on behalf of clients. The Commission never adopted the proposed FTX model, but it put at risk customers’ bankruptcy priority, other customer protections, and financial stability.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Thana
Coincu News
View full text