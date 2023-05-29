Exchange
US Congressmen Blame Crypto Firms for 'tax Gap' in Letter to Treasury

Cointelegraph By Arijit Sarkar
2023-06-06 06:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Members of the United States Congress — Brad Sherman and Stephen Lynch — have penned a letter to the heads of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), demanding the implementation of tax regulations for the crypto industry.
In a letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, Congressmen Sherman and Lynch raised concerns about the tax compliance practices in crypto, stating:
“For years now, that (crypto) industry has been a major source of tax evasion and a significant part of the nation’s (United States) tax gap.”
The duo highlighted an audit report from September 2020, wherein the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) pointed out the IRS’ inability to identify pro-crypto taxpayers owing to the lack of reporting.
The #Cryptocurrency industry has been a major source of tax evasion & a significant part of the nation's tax gap.Today I, along with @RepStephenLynch, urged @USTreasury & #IRS to release proposed regulations that would bring the cryptocurrency industry into full tax compliance.
— Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) June 5, 2023
In addition, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill) — signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 — required taxpayers to report crypto transactions starting in 2023. However, the Congressmen said that “the proposed regulations have yet to be promulgated.”
Already halfway into 2023, Congressmen Sherman and Lynch called for the prompt release of the proposed regulations to “close the tax gap and bring the cryptocurrency industry into full tax compliance”.
In May, the Biden administration renewed its push for a 30% Digital Asset Mining Energy (DAME) tax on cryptocurrency miners, which was first announced as part of Biden’s FY2024 budget in March 2023. However, the proposed crypto mining tax did not make it into the May legislation that addressed raising the U.S. debt ceiling.
Yes, one of the victories is blocking proposed taxes.
— Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) May 29, 2023
While concerns around a 30% tax on crypto mining deflated, crypto proponents believe it to be a temporary arrangement. Coin Metrics co-founder Nic Carter believes that the administration would re-attempt the tax imposition into some omnibus bill in the future.
The White House has not yet responded to Cointelegraph's request for comment about its plans to pursuing the DAME tax.
