Binance Announces Support for Horizen (ZEN) Network Upgrade and Hard Fork

Binance has announced its support for the upcoming Horizen (ZEN) network upgrade and hard fork. The upgrade is scheduled to take place at the Horizen block height of 1,363,115, which is anticipated to occur on approximately June 7th, 2023 at 13:00 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals of ZEN will be suspended starting from 12:00 (UTC) on the same day.

It is important to note that the trading of ZEN will not be affected while the upgrade and hard fork are taking place. The event is not expected to result in the creation of new tokens.