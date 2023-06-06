copy link
CryptoQuant CEO: Binance is not seeing massive withdrawals, user balances are actually increasing
Binance News Team
2023-06-06 02:43
Following the recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Binance, Ki Young Ju, the co-founder and CEO of on-chain analysis firm CryptoQuant, noted that the cryptocurrency exchange has not experienced substantial withdrawals. Contrarily, user balances on the platform have seen an increase. This observation suggests that despite the SEC legal action, Binance customers remain confident in the exchange's ability to provide secure and reliable services.
