Coinbase, Robinhood, CFTC to Testify in Congress Over Draft Crypto Bill

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Coinbase, Robinhood, CFTC to Testify in Congress Over Draft Crypto Bill

Cointelegraph - Brian Quarmby
2023-06-06 05:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Coinbase, Robinhood, and representatives from the United States commodities regulator are set to testify before Congress on June 6 to discuss a newly proposed crypto bill.
The trio will be sharing their firm's, or agency’s views on a proposed bill that could see certain crypto tokens classified as digital commodities, among other things.
“Tomorrow I have the honor of testifying on Capitol Hill before the House Committee on Agriculture to share Coinbase’s views on the Digital Asset Market Structure Discussion Draft [...] released last week,” said Coinbase Chief Legal Office Paul Grewal in a statement on June 5.
I will be testifying tomorrow in front of the House Committee on Agriculture on the issues related to #digitalcommodityassets. Watch the hearing here:
— Rostin Behnam (@CFTCbehnam) June 5, 2023
Other witnesses called to testify include former CFTC chair Chris Giancarlo, former CFTC commissioner Dan Berkvitz and FIAconnect founder Walt Lukken.
In a June 5 Twitter thread, Grewal gave a rundown of what his own testimony will focus on.
“The U.S. is falling behind. We cannot afford to ignore crypto while other markets take advantage of our absence, developing rules and regulations that enable the industry to thrive and risk sending jobs, investment, and technological leadership overseas,” Grewal noted adding that:
“We need a clear rulebook in the US to achieve the full promise of crypto. Until rules and laws are developed that reflect the realities of this new economic system, we cannot realize the full potential of making our financial system faster, fairer, and more affordable.”
Grewal will also make apparent his support for the proposed crypto bill, which he said is “a strong step forward in providing overdue regulatory clarity.”
Tomorrow I will be testifying on Capitol Hill before the House Committee on Agriculture on the need for clear crypto rules and the Digital Asset Market Structure Discussion Draft. Read a summary of my testimony here/below:
— paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) June 5, 2023
The Digital Asset Market Structure Discussion Draft was released on June 2, and is part of a push from Republican congressmen Patrick McHenry and Glenn Thompson to provide a “statutory framework for digital asset regulation intended to provide clarity, fill regulatory gaps, and foster innovation, while providing adequate consumer protections.”
Commenting on the draft, Grewal described it as a “thoughtful effort” that represents “a major step forward,” as he called on “lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to work together and act as soon as possible.”
“In addressing both CFTC and SEC authority, the Discussion Draft builds on existing regulatory frameworks, while also recognizing the unique properties and opportunities of digital assets. It would also provide much-needed Congressional authority and guidance to allow our financial system to evolve.”
The moves appear to align with Coinbase’s long-running push for more precise regulatory guidelines for the crypto sector and would come just a day after rival crypto exchange Binance was slapped with 13 charges by the U.S. SEC.
Cointelegraph reached out to Grewal to see if he will make any comment on the recent action during the hearing, and will update the article if he responds.
In his testimony summary, he argues that “digital assets do not collectively fit into any single existing regulatory box: some are commodities, some are securities, some are neither, and some simply don’t map onto existing categories.”
“With more than 20 percent of Americans owning and using crypto, we need a regulatory framework that will protect consumers and enable the critical uses of this new technology to continue and grow,” Grewal stated.
Magazine: Crypto regulation — Does SEC Chair Gary Gensler have the final say?
View full text